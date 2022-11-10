Read full article on original website
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
Chamber of Commerce announces an open house for Junction City Dialysis
There will be an open house for Junction City Dialysis on Tuesday. according to the Chamber of Commerce it will run from 4-6 p.m. Junction City Dialysis is located at 102 Caroline Ave.
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
Theatre Salina: Future building expansions, Center for Theatre Arts, and more
Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
Classic Christmas is the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
ksal.com
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
Historical Society will celebrate a milestone anniversary
Geary County Historical Society will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, Monday at 6:30p.m. Drinks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief meeting and then a program presented by Dr Cleion Morton titled "Mystery at the Museum" will begin at 7:00pm. All are invited to attend and RSVPS are requested.
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
USD 475 receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support literacy at detention facility
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has received a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its student literacy initiative at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City. The grant is primarily being used to expand the book selection...
Geary County offices will be closed Veteran's Day
All Geary County offices will be closed Friday, Veteran's Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours resume on Monday.
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening
Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
Emporia gazette.com
2022 Emporia Veterans Day Parade
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Community members lined Commercial Street wrapped in blankets and coats as the procession moved north toward 12th Avenue. Following the parade, many people headed to the Anderson Building for the annual Veterans Day Memorial Service.
Nate Butler prepares to serve in the Kansas House
Nate Butler, Junction City, is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Based on the results of last Tuesday's election he was the clear front runner. Butler wants to work reduce inflation. "We've got to do something to help offset some of the costs. I'm...
$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County under Monday snow advisory
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
JC woman injured in crash, TX man arrested for DUI, aggravated battery
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
