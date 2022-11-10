Kokua Line: When should son sign up for own health insurance? [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

Read full article on original website
Delos Insurance Solutions Announces New Program to Expand Wildfire Insurance Options for California Homeowners
PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions. , which uses wildfire science and aerospace expertise to solve insurance availability and affordability issues, today announced the launch of a program to expand homeowners' insurance options for. California. homeowners facing wildfire risks and provide full home insurance policies to homeowners currently on the California...
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
EDITORIAL: Insurance for working poor isn't cheap but it's a bargain for society [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 15—When Gov. leaves office in January 2024 , he will be able to point to a dramatic advance for. under his watch: expansion of Medicaid insurance coverage for the working poor. In a state with below-average incomes and much poverty in rural areas...
EDITORIAL: Floridians pay big for health insurance
OUR POSITION: Floridians pay some of the highest health insurance premiums in the nation and Obamacare may not be the savior we need. Floridians are already grappling with some of the highest property insurance rates in the nation. Now comes the news — if you didn't already notice — that we're also paying some of the highest health insurance rates in the.
Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year. "It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
PCF Insurance Enters Wisconsin Market with Acquisition of Milz Health Group
LEHI, Utah , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , a full-service health insurance agency providing coverage to Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals and coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Milz provides affordable health care coverage for individuals through an...
HCC ponders sensitive places bill for concealed carry
From schools, hotels and retail establishments, the Honolulu City Council is considering legislation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi that lays out where concealed carry would be banned. The list includes financial institutions, bars, city-owned buildings and pubic parks.
Beach party with drugs and alcohol draws complaints in Waimanalo
An election deadline has candidates in tight race scrambling for votes. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday...
Just 8.3% of North Carolinians Think Health Insurers Have Best Interests in Mind
New details North Carolinians' sentiment toward health insurance companies and their impact on access to care, denied claims, and who is to blame for the rising costs of healthcare. RALEIGH, N.C. ,. Nov. 15, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolinians blame health insurance companies more than any other part of the...
Litigation: SEC Charges Massachusetts Resident With Conducting $2 Million Fraudulent Investment Offering
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against. , alleging that he conducted a fraudulent offering of securities. The. has obtained emergency relief in court, including a temporary restraining order and asset freeze against Kawuba. Kawuba allegedly raised approximately. $2 million. from investors in a Ponzi scheme. According to...
8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)
Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
Redevelopment begins at King Kalakaua Plaza
After years of King Kalakaua Plaza sitting vacant, following the closures of Nike Town and other retailers more than a decade ago, the property is finally set for a major redevelopment.
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
Everyone Says We Need More Affordable Housing. But Oahu Voters Said No To More Money
The outcome of Honolulu’s Charter Question No. 1 on last week’s election ballots raises a question for public officials trying to provide more affordable housing in Hawaii. Even as the public and politicians clamor for more housing for people struggling to get by, are people willing to pay for it?
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. 6 days after election, close races remain...
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in North Dakota
MADISON, Wis. , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. , is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 19 states, to. North Dakota. residents for the...
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the...
