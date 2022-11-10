ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tree removal to cause lane restriction on Interstate 80

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjiRM_0j6GFJHb00

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises drivers of an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 80 in the eastbound direction, due to a tree removal project.

According to a press release from PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 15, one of their contractors will be working on tree removal along the interstate near MM 206. Drivers should expect the driving lane and right shoulder to be restricted in the area, PennDOT says.

Man run over by cement truck sent to hospital in Kingston

As the release reads, the work is scheduled between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is expected to last one day, weather permitting.

Anyone operating a vehicle in the area should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive cautiously, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT and local police crack down on aggressive driving

Montoursville, Pa. — Aggressive driving behaviors are significant contributing factors towards crashes and deaths on roadways. To help dissuade people from participating in these risky behaviors, municipal police departments across the state have been conducting high-visibility enforcement. According to PennDOT 2021 data, aggressive driving was a contributing factor in 6,206 crashes last year with 126 fatalities and 481 suspected serious injuries. In Centre County, aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 53 percent of crashes in 2021. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PennDOT Warns Public of Icy Roads

Now that the weather is starting to get colder, PennDOT is warning citizens to be safe on potentially icy roads. On a Facebook post, PennDOT asked Pennsylvanians to use extra caution on bridges and ramps where ice may develop more quickly. Visit penndot.pa.gov/winter to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

I-80 I-99 Interchange Ribbon Cutting

Phase one is now complete in a road construction project to better join two of Pennsylvania’s busiest interstate highways. The project at one point was at a dead end, but two of the state’s top lawmakers, who live nearby, made a point of getting it back on the drawing board.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two PSP Troopers hit by a tractor trailer on I-80

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
HAZLETON, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania

With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

School Bus Accident

Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

Diamond City breaks ground for new shade trees

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to bring more trees to Downtown Wilkes-Barre is underway. The project is being implemented by The Diamond City Partnership as they broke ground on Thursday to plant 10 new shade trees on South River Street. A variety of trees were planted including seven London Plane Trees and three […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy

HARRISBURG, PA – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy