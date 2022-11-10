Tree removal to cause lane restriction on Interstate 80

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises drivers of an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 80 in the eastbound direction, due to a tree removal project.

According to a press release from PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 15, one of their contractors will be working on tree removal along the interstate near MM 206. Drivers should expect the driving lane and right shoulder to be restricted in the area, PennDOT says.

As the release reads, the work is scheduled between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is expected to last one day, weather permitting.

Anyone operating a vehicle in the area should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive cautiously, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA .

