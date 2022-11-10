One spot that isn’t getting a lot of attention as the offseason kicks into gear for the Mariners is designated hitter. But maybe it should. Seattle received production at the position in 2022 from Carlos Santana, a midseason trade acquisition whose impact was bigger than his numbers suggest. Though he finished with a .192/.293/.400 slash line in 79 games for Seattle, a good chunk of the switch-hitter’s 15 homers over that span were of the clutch variety, and he gave Seattle not only a secondary option at first base but a boost as a veteran leader in the clubhouse.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO