MyNorthwest.com
Talking Mariners Podcast: What kind of players are M’s looking for?
It’s that time again. With the return of the hot stove season comes Talking Mariners, our hot stove-focused podcast. This year, there’s a new voice joining me to talk all things Mariners offseason: Curtis Rogers, who you’ll know from Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy and as a host of the pregame and postgame shows on the Mariners Radio Network.
MyNorthwest.com
Potential Mariners Target: Josh Bell could be upgrade at DH
One spot that isn’t getting a lot of attention as the offseason kicks into gear for the Mariners is designated hitter. But maybe it should. Seattle received production at the position in 2022 from Carlos Santana, a midseason trade acquisition whose impact was bigger than his numbers suggest. Though he finished with a .192/.293/.400 slash line in 79 games for Seattle, a good chunk of the switch-hitter’s 15 homers over that span were of the clutch variety, and he gave Seattle not only a secondary option at first base but a boost as a veteran leader in the clubhouse.
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: Mariners in ‘healthy place’ with Haniger; what’s next for Kelenic
With the start of MLB free agency finally here, there are plenty of questions about how the Mariners will follow up a very successful 2022 campaign. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was in Las Vegas this week for MLB’s GM meetings, and Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, he shared some insight into a potential reunion with a big-name player as well as plans for a former top prospect.
MyNorthwest.com
Do the Seattle Kraken have a goalie controversy given Jones’ hot play?
The plan was simple, but like many plans, had to be adjusted. Goalie Martin Jones was brought in by the Kraken this summer to be the backup to Philipp Grubauer. With an injury to Chris Driedger, the Kraken needed a fill-in and signed Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract. Then Grubauer was hurt and Jones had to become the number one goalie and take on a heavier workload.
MyNorthwest.com
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Seattle Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up as the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night. Wild 1,...
MyNorthwest.com
Pete Carroll Preview: The unique challenge of Seahawks facing Bucs in Germany
It’s quite the different game for the Seahawks this weekend. Seattle is used to traveling more than any team in the NFL given the Hawks’ location in the Pacific Northwest, but Week 10 presents a much different challenge as the team is in Germany facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
