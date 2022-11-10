ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pouch Insurance Services chooses Milliman AccuRate score as usage-based insurance solution, launching them to the forefront of commercial auto insurance

SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that. has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.
Insurance for eCommerce Startup Spott, Introduces Revolutionary Pay-As-You-Sell Model for Insurance Premiums

This advanced, data-powered payment approach will enable ecommerce businesses to pay insurance according to what they sell. /PRNewswire/ -- Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, announced today the launch of its Pay-As-You-Sell liability insurance which allows ecommerce sellers to start paying insurance premiums based on how much they sell – never exceeding the original premium amount. By releasing the Pay-as-You-Sell pricing model, Spott is leveraging its deep understanding of eCommerce businesses and the need they have to correlate their expenses with revenue generated which will ultimately ease the financial burden for digital businesses and make them more resilient.
The Worldwide Business Income Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2031

According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Business income insurance coverage offers a variety of coverage, including property and casualty insurance, insurance for business structures, insurance for IT equipment and laptops, stock insurance, commercial insurance, and insurance for plant and machinery, all while protecting multiple stakeholders and employees. In addition, business income coverage aids in minimizing monetary losses for a company in the event of bad occurrences such as fire and theft.
Beazley and Assureful launch industry first usage-based liability insurance for e-commerce businesses

London , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has partnered with Assureful to offer the industry’s first, usage-based liability insurance solution for e-commerce companies. Assureful, which worked with Beazley’s Incubation Underwriting team to create this new insurance solution has also been appointed a Lloyd’s Coverholder. The solution is initially available nationally in.
Management Change – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) N/A. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check...
WASHINGTON STATE
2022 FAB Presentation Notes

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Vice President, Investor and Rating Agency Relations and ESG;. Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified...
Ping An awarded A in MSCI ESG Ratings

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Web Disclosure) via PUBT. The financial sector has profitable opportunities in financing climate change, says. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that it has been rated A in the. Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's. (. MSCI. )...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend, together totaling. 29 cents. per share of common stock, payable. December 16, 2022. to shareholders...
FLORIDA STATE
Cruise Line Travel Protection vs. Traditional Travel Insurance

InsureMyTrip researchers say trip insurance benefits offered through cruise lines rarely provide robust trip cancellation or medical protection. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip.com researchers evaluated popular cruise lines and found while many offer basic travel insurance perks, few cruise lines offer robust trip cancellation insurance or expansive emergency medical care coverage. The...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
KANSAS STATE
Delos Insurance Solutions Announces New Program to Expand Wildfire Insurance Options for California Homeowners

PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions. , which uses wildfire science and aerospace expertise to solve insurance availability and affordability issues, today announced the launch of a program to expand homeowners' insurance options for. California. homeowners facing wildfire risks and provide full home insurance policies to homeowners currently on the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. July 1, 2022. – September 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
