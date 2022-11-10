Read full article on original website
Pouch Insurance Services chooses Milliman AccuRate score as usage-based insurance solution, launching them to the forefront of commercial auto insurance
SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that. has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.
Insurance for eCommerce Startup Spott, Introduces Revolutionary Pay-As-You-Sell Model for Insurance Premiums
This advanced, data-powered payment approach will enable ecommerce businesses to pay insurance according to what they sell. /PRNewswire/ -- Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, announced today the launch of its Pay-As-You-Sell liability insurance which allows ecommerce sellers to start paying insurance premiums based on how much they sell – never exceeding the original premium amount. By releasing the Pay-as-You-Sell pricing model, Spott is leveraging its deep understanding of eCommerce businesses and the need they have to correlate their expenses with revenue generated which will ultimately ease the financial burden for digital businesses and make them more resilient.
The Worldwide Business Income Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2031
According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Business income insurance coverage offers a variety of coverage, including property and casualty insurance, insurance for business structures, insurance for IT equipment and laptops, stock insurance, commercial insurance, and insurance for plant and machinery, all while protecting multiple stakeholders and employees. In addition, business income coverage aids in minimizing monetary losses for a company in the event of bad occurrences such as fire and theft.
Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Predicts a Hardening Market Amidst Economic Uncertainty, War, and Supply Chain Issues
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 Property & Casualty Looking Ahead Guide. Although the market has stabilized to an extent, factors such as the current inflationary period, the war in.
Beazley and Assureful launch industry first usage-based liability insurance for e-commerce businesses
London , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has partnered with Assureful to offer the industry’s first, usage-based liability insurance solution for e-commerce companies. Assureful, which worked with Beazley’s Incubation Underwriting team to create this new insurance solution has also been appointed a Lloyd’s Coverholder. The solution is initially available nationally in.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) N/A. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check...
2022 FAB Presentation Notes
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Vice President, Investor and Rating Agency Relations and ESG;. Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified...
Ping An awarded A in MSCI ESG Ratings
Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Web Disclosure) via PUBT. The financial sector has profitable opportunities in financing climate change, says. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that it has been rated A in the. Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's. (. MSCI. )...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
New KUBRA Research Finds Customer Experience Is Top Factor When Choosing an Insurance Provider
KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest government, utility, and insurance entities, recently released a research report focused on insured billing and payment trends to help insurers determine which investments will have the most impact on customer satisfaction. Key findings of KUBRA's Insured...
Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend, together totaling. 29 cents. per share of common stock, payable. December 16, 2022. to shareholders...
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in North Dakota
MADISON, Wis. , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. , is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 19 states, to. North Dakota. residents for the...
Nationwide and Human API unite to automate data for faster underwriting
Platform provides digital end-to-end customer experience. COLUMBUS, Ohio , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process. Human API's Health...
The Kestrel Group Appoints Dan Dijak to Lead Business Development and Strategy
DALLAS , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group ("Kestrel" or the "Company"),. a leading provider of widely licensed A.M. Best "A-"(Excellent) admitted and surplus lines capacity, today announced the appointment of. Dan Dijak. to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Kestrel Group. serves as the...
Phillips & Associates, Inc. Handles Madison Countys Property, Equipment, and General Liability Insurance Claims
MADISON, MS - (NewMediaWire) - November 15, 2022 - Home, business, and property owners need insurance adjusters to investigate claims and determine the loss caused by Mother Nature, an accident, or negligent actions. Phillips & Associates, Inc. takes pride in its long history of service to the insurance industry and...
Cruise Line Travel Protection vs. Traditional Travel Insurance
InsureMyTrip researchers say trip insurance benefits offered through cruise lines rarely provide robust trip cancellation or medical protection. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip.com researchers evaluated popular cruise lines and found while many offer basic travel insurance perks, few cruise lines offer robust trip cancellation insurance or expansive emergency medical care coverage. The...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
Delos Insurance Solutions Announces New Program to Expand Wildfire Insurance Options for California Homeowners
PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions. , which uses wildfire science and aerospace expertise to solve insurance availability and affordability issues, today announced the launch of a program to expand homeowners' insurance options for. California. homeowners facing wildfire risks and provide full home insurance policies to homeowners currently on the California...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See Big Move : Aviva, Cardinal Health, State Farm
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Health and. Medical Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production,...
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. July 1, 2022. – September 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
