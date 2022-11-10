Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
73-year-old Verona man dead after car crash
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a car crash that happened in the Town of Verona on Wednesday, November 9, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a two-car accident that happened on Route 31 near Kelly Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. After they arrived […]
cnyhomepage.com
73yr-old man killed in two-car Verona crash
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Verona on November 9th. Around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at Route 31 near Kelly Road. On the scene, they learned that 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona was driving his 2012 Dodge Avenger on State Route 31 when he attempted to turn east onto State Route 31 from Kelly Ave. Rissman failed to yield the right of way to 65-year-old Gary Cronk of Oneida, who at the same time was driving west on Route 31 in his 2011 Chevy Silverado.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Deputies respond to fatal crash in Town of Verona
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash in the Town of Verona Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. that resulted in the death of a Verona man. Deputies say 73-year-old Fredrick Rissman was driving, attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 31 from Kelly...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say
NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
WKTV
25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
WKTV
Ilion man facing several charges stemming from shots-fired investigation in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing gun possession charges following a shots-fired investigation in Mohawk that started in August. Mohawk police launched the investigation on Aug. 5 after shots were fired during an incident on Columbia Street. On Friday, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested in connected...
Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 14, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for various punchlist activities. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. Motorists will encounter striping work on Route 8. There will...
flackbroadcasting.com
Minor damage reported in Lowville sawmill fire
LOWVILLE- No injuries were reported after a sawmill caught fire Friday morning near Lowville, NY. Calls started coming in to 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 9:00 a.m. Witnesses were reporting visible flames at what appeared to be an Amish sawmill at 7107 Gordon Road. The property is reportedly owned by the...
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road. According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0