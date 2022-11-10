William Gustus Pelot II, 79, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alton on December 29, 1942 to the late Harold W. Pelot and Mary Kathryn (Paisley) Pelot. He married Valerie Hutti on April 21, 1972. She survives. Mr. Pelot was employed at Jefferson Smurfit for 25 years from where he retired. He enjoyed gardening and farming and the outdoor life, as well as Cardinal baseball games. Along with his wife, Valerie, he is survived by a son, Darren Pelot (Tracy) of Wentzville, MO, grandchildren, Gabe Pelot of Wood River, and Katy Pelot of Wood River, and a step grandchild, Kacie Hoesli. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Barth of Stillwater, OK as well as a sister-in-law, Audrey Hutti of Affton, MO, a brother-in-law, Gary Hutti, a sister-in-law, Marianne Hutti as well as various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

