Shirley Morten
Shirley J. Morten, 84, died at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born December 6, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Wyman Sr. and Edna G. (Smith) Wyman. Mrs. Morten retired as a secretary for the Alton School District #11. She married Charles V. “Chuck” Morten on May 19, 1956 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2022. Surviving are three daughters, Pamala “Pam” Mizell (David) of Wood River, Kathleen “Kem” Wiegand (Ron) of Wood River, and Tamara “Tim” Garrett of Brighton, six grandchildren, Cathy Weatherby (Ben), Apryl Gresham (Kenny), Matt Wiegand, Mike Wiegand (Rachel), T.R. Garrett, and Melanie Bozovich (Nik), and a grandson-in-law, Wally Miller, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Beaver Garrett, a granddaughter, Terra Miller, a grandson, Paul Garrett, a great granddaughter, and two brothers, William Wyman Jr. and David Wyman. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
William Pelot II
William Gustus Pelot II, 79, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alton on December 29, 1942 to the late Harold W. Pelot and Mary Kathryn (Paisley) Pelot. He married Valerie Hutti on April 21, 1972. She survives. Mr. Pelot was employed at Jefferson Smurfit for 25 years from where he retired. He enjoyed gardening and farming and the outdoor life, as well as Cardinal baseball games. Along with his wife, Valerie, he is survived by a son, Darren Pelot (Tracy) of Wentzville, MO, grandchildren, Gabe Pelot of Wood River, and Katy Pelot of Wood River, and a step grandchild, Kacie Hoesli. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Barth of Stillwater, OK as well as a sister-in-law, Audrey Hutti of Affton, MO, a brother-in-law, Gary Hutti, a sister-in-law, Marianne Hutti as well as various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Veterans enveloped in quilts and appreciation
An overflow crowed packed the Round House in Wood River Friday to honor local veterans and their service. The Veterans Day Committee conducted the ceremony which included presentations of Quilts of Valor to several honorees. Hartford resident Jan Copeland, who heads the Southern Illinois Quilts of Valor Foundation, said the quilts serve as a hug from all of us when no one else is around.
advantagenews.com
JoAnn Pulizos
JoAnn M. Pulizos, 82, died at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born October 21, 1940 in Perryville, MO, she was the daughter of Lionel and Imogene (Bates) Sharp. Mrs. Pulizos was a server for Tony’s Restaurant in Alton. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, D.A.R., and the VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at the St. Anthony’s Hospital gift shop, the Beverly Farm resale shoe, Caravan resale shop and Find A Grave. JoAnn loved her cat, Maxwell, and enjoyed spending time with her family and doing family genealogy. On May 3, 1957 she married John Pulizos in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2000. Surviving are two sons, Gregory E. Pulizos (Nancy) of Alton and K. John Pulizos of Nashville, TN, a granddaughter, Nikki O’Neill, two great grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathon, and three sisters, Barbara Barner, Jean Sharp, and Lynda Davis. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Toni Sheafor, a son, Nickie Pulizos, a brother, Dwayne Sharp, and a sister, Carol Jacobs. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Surprise snow in parts of Metro-East
Some in southern Illinois woke up Saturday morning to find several inches of snow. A Scott Air Force Base spotter reported just over six inches accumulation, while Waterloo and O’Fallon had about four inches. The somewhat-surprising blast of winter precipitation also caused early Saturday traffic snarls on the Missouri...
advantagenews.com
Various Veterans’ Day events today
The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups. Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year...
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
advantagenews.com
Prepping your car for winter
The weather is changing, and we could see wintry precipitation in the forecast at any time. With that possibility in mind, the owner of Tucker's Automotive in Godfrey is offering some tips for area motorists. There are a number of things you should consider when dealing with winter driving. There...
