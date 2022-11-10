Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Prenup: Full Money Breakdown
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen apparently had an “ironclad prenup” that allowed them to quickly settle their divorce, according to Page Six. The prenup helped simplify the division of their shared $733 million in assets, including a $26 million property portfolio and a variety of businesses. Brady,...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The NFL heads to Munich, Germany, for the first time in history, where the Seattle Seahawks will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 13 (11/13/2022). The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
WATCH: Buccaneers arrive in Germany ahead of Sunday’s game
The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.
WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season
Two vets connecting in Munich.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
NBC Sports
Zach Ertz questionable to return with knee injury
The Cardinals are already playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Now they’ve at least temporarily lost one of their key offensive weapons. Tight end Zach Ertz is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. He sustained the injury after catching a pass over the middle on third-and-4 for...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms torn Achilles for Donte Jackson
An MRI confirmed Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It comes as no surprise as Achilles’ injuries are easily diagnosed, but it brings an unfortunate end to Jackson’s 2022 season. Jackson exited the fourth quarter of the team’s...
