ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Friend accidentally backs over 80-year-old in driveway, killing her, Florida cops say

By Madeleine List
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A woman accidentally backed over her 80-year-old friend in a driveway after dropping her off, killing her, police in Florida said.

The woman dropped off two friends at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“The driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends,” the release says.

Paramedics took the 80-year-old woman, later identified as Eileen O’Shea, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release says.

O’Shea later from her injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators. St. Petersburg is about 20 miles southwest of Tampa.

15-month-old boy steps from home’s driveway into path of oncoming car, NC cops say

18-year-old mom holding her baby in home doorway is shot and killed, Oklahoma cops say

7-year-old twins orphaned by crash, California officials say. ‘Unimaginable tragedy’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
SEFFNER, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy