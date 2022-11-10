"It’s about finding what I’m capable of doing," the actress, 50, shared in a new interview with Variety Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021, is opening up about how the disease may impact the future of her acting career. The Bad Moms star, 50, was diagnosed with MS while filming the third season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me. In a recent interview with Variety, the beloved actress revealed that filming the final season was "as hard as you would possibly think...

1 DAY AGO