Judge hits Infowars host Alex Jones with new $473 million in damages, bringing total he owes relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims to $1.4 billion

Right wing provocateur Alex Jones and his wholly owned broadcast business were ordered to pay another $473 million Thursday for spreading the phony conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax, bringing the total of what he owes in a suit against him by relatives of the shooting victims to about $1.4 billion.

The astonishing sum was reached when Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, who presided over the trial, added $473 million in punitive damages to the $965 million in compensatory damages a Waterbury jury awarded the relatives on Oct. 12.

Bellis brushed aside arguments by the Infowars host that such a staggering sum would destroy his business and that a far smaller award would accomplish the goal of deterring such behavior in the future. Instead, Bellis referred in a 45-page decision to evidence that Jones knew the conspiracy theories he promoted were false and dangerous to the victims’ families, but he promoted them regardless because he knew such programing drove increases in his audience and sales at his internet retail sites.

“The record clearly supports the plaintiff’s argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the ‘infowarriors,’ “ Bellis wrote.

“The record also establishes that the defendants repeated the conduct and attacks on the plaintiffs for nearly a decade, including during the trial, wanton, malicious, and heinous conduct that caused harm to the plaintiffs,” the judge wrote. “This depravity, and cruel, persistent course of conduct by the defendants establishes the highest degree of reprehensibility and blameworthiness.”

The jury gave the relatives $965 million as compensation last month for a decade of threats and harassment by people who believed Jones’ Sandy Hook denials and awarded two categories of punitive damages for intentionally malicious and reprehensible conduct in amounts to be set by Bellis. She awarded about $323 million in the form of legal fees and another $150 million for Jones’ violation of Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law.

Chris Mattei, one of the relatives’ lawyers, issued a statement on the punitive damages award Thursday saying, “The Court recognized the ‘intentional, malicious … and heinous’ conduct of Mr. Jones and his business entities. As the Court further found, ‘[t]his depravity, this cruel, persistent course of conduct … establishes the highest degree of reprehensibility and blameworthiness.’ Our hope is that this serves to reinforce the message of this case: those who profit from lies targeting the innocent will face justice.”

Jones’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, had already begun proceedings in court in an effort to set aside the verdict and reduce the damages awards.

“To paraphrase Karl Marx, the verdict was a tragedy, this latest ruling is a farce,” Pattis said. “It makes our work in appeal that much easier.”

Twenty-six people died — 20 first graders and six educators — when a gunman shot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Fourteen relatives and an FBI agent who was part of the initial law enforcement response sued Jones for the decade of threats and harassment they said they have suffered from people inspired by Jones’ broadcast claims that the relatives and their murdered family members are actors in a hoax contrived to outlaw gun ownership.

Over 3 ½ weeks of trial, parents of murdered children tearfully recounted how, as a result Jones’ broadcasts, threats began so quickly and grew so serious that, within days, authorities were taking security measures to protect mourners at the funerals. Lawyers for the families presented the jury with evidence that the harassment continued through the trial. Relatives described being confronted in their homes, accosted in parking lots, threatened with violence and bombarded continually by attacks on social media.

Jones complained loudly and repeatedly at impromptu press conferences outside the courthouse in Waterbury that he was being treated unfairly by a “kangaroo court” set on depriving him of free speech rights. He regularly attacked the trial and the participants on his Texas-based broadcasts.

He took particular aim at a pre-trial default ruling Bellis entered against him a year ago for failing to comply with her orders to share financial records with those suing him. The effect of the default was to find find Jones liable, prevent him from mounting a defense and turn the trial into a hearing on damages.

At his press conferences, Jones claimed to have provided “thousands” of documents to those suing him. But Bellis dismissed his assertions and wrote in her decision that his failure to comply with court orders was a factor she considered when calculating punitive damages.

“In considering whether the defendants’ actions were taken in order to augment profits,” Bellis wrote, “ the court finds that despite the defendants’ abject failure to meet their obligations to fully and fairly comply with discovery — and despite the defendants’ failure to produce a knowledgeable corporate representative are with sufficient information — the plaintiffs clearly established that the defendants’ conduct was motivated by profit ...”

Jones was ordered to pay $50 million in damages earlier this year to the parents of another murdered Sandy Hook first grader at a trial in Texas. Jones faces a third, related Sandy Hook trial, also in Texas later this year.

In another order related to the damage award, Bellis prohibited Jones from moving or disposing of assets as he prepares to challenge the verdict and damages award.

“The court, having found probable cause, hereby orders, that with the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose, or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court,” Bellis ordered.

Bellis earlier issued the order to preserve assets over Jones’ objections. Pattis asked her to delay issuing what is known as a prejudgment remedy until after ruling on Jones’ efforts to challenge the verdict itself or reduce the amount of the award.

Lawyers for the relatives wanted a more far-reaching order, including language that would have required Jones “to bring all his moveable property, whether tangible or intangible, and assets to the state of Connecticut for attachment.”