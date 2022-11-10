Read full article on original website
Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
No, your calendar isn’t wrong, but Black Friday 2022 has definitely started across the retail marketplace even though the shopping event isn’t officially until November 25. This year most merchants aren’t calling them “early” deals, perhaps knowing that many shoppers like to wait for the real thing. So the upshot is there are Black Friday deals from most major merchants and many manufacturers, including Samsung. Right now Samsung has refrigerator deals on some of its smart fridge models, equipped with the brand’s versatile digital Family Hub built into one of the doors. If you’re shopping for a smart refrigerator, the only concern about these Black Friday deals isn’t possible price changes, but rather that early shoppers might buy out the available inventory so the model you want is no longer available at any price.
Audio-Technica’s new flagship earbuds sanitize themselves after every use
Audio-Technica has been in the personal audio game for 60 years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t learn a thing or two from newer competitors. The company’s newest wireless earbuds — the $299 ATH-TWX9 — borrow a feature that LG first debuted on its own line of earbuds: sterilization of bacteria and viruses using UV light. They’re available from Amazon and other retailers.
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
The Walmart Black Friday sale has begun giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get all the products they need now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself. The best part? They get everything at the same price as they would if they had waited. And waiting when it comes to laptop deals is risky as we’ve already seen some Walmart deals completely sell out. It’s obvious that the retailer doesn’t have a lot of stock sticking around so act fast so you don’t miss out. To help you out, we’ve highlighted some of the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals around below. They’re sure to be great choices.
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K projector is $1,500 off right now
It’s that time of the year: home theater upgrade season. If you’ve been itching to get a bigger TV, a better sound system, or reinvent your TV room entirely, Black Friday deals are the time to do it. You may be tempted to wait until November 25, but Walmart Black Friday deals have actually started already. If you want to re-create the cinema experience at home, or you just can’t find a TV big enough, you might just need a massive, high-quality projector. Right now Walmart has Samsung’s The Premiere 120-inch 4K Smart Laser Projector for just $1,997. That’s over $1,500 off its usual price of $3,500.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
The best QLED TVs for 2022: Bring on the brightness
When LED TVs hit shelves over 10 years ago, consumers were beyond elated. Never before had we seen such arresting levels of brightness on our TVs, making everything from regular cable channels to Blu-ray discs look and feel all the more vibrant. But like all things AV-related, the introduction of LED lighting was only the beginning. Nowadays, one of the two biggest draws when it comes to TVs is the almighty "QLED" moniker (the other is OLED).
Fitbit Versa 4 just got its first big price cut — save $80 right now
Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, but the Best Buy Black Friday sale already has some great smartwatch deals on offer. This early shopping period allows you to beat the rush and grab some new tech while still landing a Black Friday price. Of particularly note today is the Fitbit Versa 4, an impressive smartwatch and fitness tracker that’s just $150 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $80, as it would typically set you back $230. Free next-day shipping is included, and the Fitbit Versa 4 is available for pickup at the nearest Best Buy in many locations.
How to change the eartips of the Google Pixel Buds Pro
Whether you're a power user or someone trying out the fantastic Pixel Buds Pro for the first time, it's important to ensure you're using the best-fitting ear tips for an optimal listening experience. If your earbuds are too loose, the background noises can seep into your ear and noise cancellation won't be as effective.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G review: lots of smartphone value for under $250
“For a phone that only costs $228, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G has a lot of good going for it, but it's not perfect.”. OnePlus is a popular brand in the Android world, particularly for value. Who doesn’t like to get a device that packs in some bang for your buck, after all? The Nord N300 5G is the latest in OnePlus’s Nord series, and all things considered, at $228 from T-Mobile, it’s quite good for a budget smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#511)
Trying to solve Wordle #511 for November 12, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
How to add bullets in Apple Pages
Using bullets for your list items keeps your document nice and neat. Whether you use dots, dashes, or even images, we’ll show you how to add bullets in Apple Pages and customize them, too. Contents. Add bullets in Pages on Mac. You can add bullets as you create your...
Razer updates its Naga mouse with HyperSpeed wheel and more
Razer launched its newest gaming mouse today, the Razer Naga 2 Pro. Complete with swappable side plates, nearly 20 programmable buttons, and a hyper scroll wheel, this mouse is a beast. Razer designed the first Naga Pro specifically for MMO gaming, way back in 2009. The company has tweaked its...
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Acer Swift Edge review: insanely thin, insanely light
“The Acer Swift Edge is a remarkably thin and light 16-inch laptop with a class-leading OLED display, but it feels a bit flimsy and its battery life could be longer.”. If you’re looking for a large-screen laptop with the power to run the most demanding creative apps, then machines like the (very expensive) Apple MacBook Pro 16 and (much more affordable) HP Envy 16 have you covered. They’re bulkier and heavier machines, though, and overkill for anyone who wants a 15-inch laptop (or larger) for simpler productivity multitasking and media consumption instead.
Hurry and get this 40-inch TV for $198 before stock runs out
Whether you’re planning to purchase a new TV for the living room, your bedroom, or any other place in your home, you should consider the 40-inch Vizio D-Series HDTV as a budget option. It’s even cheaper if you buy from Walmart’s early Black Friday TV deals, as the retailer has slashed its price to just $198 from $227, for $29 in savings. With this offer, you don’t have to wait for the Black Friday deals that will appear on the shopping holiday itself, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks of this Vizio TV will last.
Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar review: the best Dolby Atmos soundbar system
For the past several years, Samsung has consistently improved the sound quality of its soundbars while also testing price boundaries. Sure, there are more expensive soundbar systems out there — the Sennheiser Ambeo and Sonos Arc system come to mind — but considering Samsung is a mass-market brand, it might be challenging consumers with its latest flagship surround sound effort, the Q990B Dolby Atmos Wireless soundbar system, which currently sells for about $1,400.
Kia makes one of the best car infotainment systems out there. Here’s why it works
Let’s be honest — the infotainment system in your car probably sucks. Built-in car infotainment systems are notoriously slow, unresponsive, and confusing. That’s given rise to systems like CarPlay and Android Auto, which essentially act as projections of your phone, allowing you to play your music, access maps, and more, without the need to navigate your car’s own software. I hope those continue to grow in popularity and in how widely they’re supported — but until then, Kia and Hyundai actually have a decent infotainment system on their hands.
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
