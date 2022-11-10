Read full article on original website
KFOR
Resource center to help connect tornado victims with assistance
IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – As families are picking up the pieces following a tornado in southern Oklahoma, the Red Cross says survivors can head to a resource center for help. The Red Cross is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 W. Lincoln Rd. in Idabel.
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
KTBS
Arkansas man sentenced for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches County
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An Ashdown, Ark. man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 17 years in federal prison.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
dequeenbee.com
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
