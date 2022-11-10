Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
This is the second time Santa Clarita has been recognized as the County’s Most Business-Friendly City; the city also earned the designation in 2008. Santa Clarita was one of nine cities selected as a finalist for the 2022 award and one of four with a population greater than 60,000. Santa Clarita was selected due to its many business incentives and programs, exceptional level of service and strong partnerships with local business organizations.
scvnews.com
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month. Supervisors formally acknowledge what is now known as Los Angeles County as the Tongva, Tataviam, Serrano, Kizh and Chumash as well as the region’s American Indian and Alaska Native population, comprised of members from more than 200 tribes.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week
United Against Hate Week, which runs from Nov. 13-19 is intended to urge local communities to reject hate and bigotry and promote inclusion through a unique, community-building blend of art, social media and educational resources. The annual event is part of L.A. vs. Hate – a project of the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations.
scvnews.com
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap. 2. University of Southern California / Los Angeles, CA. 3. New York University / New York, NY. 4. Chapman University /...
scvnews.com
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
scvnews.com
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
Comments / 0