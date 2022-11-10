Read full article on original website
Video: Fire at Southern NJ Supermarket Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was hospitalized following a fire at a major supermarket in Camden County Saturday morning. The Gloucester Township Police Department says crews were called to ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road just before 8 AM for a report of a fire in a refrigerated trailer at a loading dock at the rear of the business.
Crash takes down street light near Trenton City Hall
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
theeastcountygazette.com
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
Authorities stated that a significant accident was reported in South Jersey. The accident happened on Thursday, November 10 at around 10:30 a.m. on Route 42 close to Exit 14 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A lane was closed down. No immediate information about injuries was available.
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
thesunpapers.com
Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda
A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
fox29.com
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
fox29.com
I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her residence on November 11, 2022. She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester The post 13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries
An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents. Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
Saturday Morning Gunfire: 33-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue. There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
