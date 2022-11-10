Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after...
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game...
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to get knocked out by hit to head vs. Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a massive hit to the head during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars after hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Smith-Schuster took an unsuspecting blow to the head from Jaguars DB Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster appeared to be knocked unconscious by the vicious hit to the […] The post Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to get knocked out by hit to head vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers shut out in second half as injuries undermine effort in loss to 49ers
Brandon Staley is pleased by the effort put up by the injury-riddled Chargers but isn't happy with the result in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The absurd Josh Allen-Justin Herbert stat that proves Tua Tagovailoa deserves more respect
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns Sunday, 39-18. With the win, they improved to 7-3 and are now the leaders of the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, everyone will still talk about Josh Allen as the premier quarterback in the division. That’s despite Tua Tagovailoa possessing far more impressive numbers.
Tyreek Hill’s Geno Smith message haters who ‘wrote off’ Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns 39-17 to improve to 7-3 on the season. In the win, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again played spectacularly. He finished 25-for-32 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. A lot of people really liked the Browns in this game and through the first quarter and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s Geno Smith message haters who ‘wrote off’ Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Mike McCarthy losing to his former team, Packers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same. McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to...
Bears QB Justin Fields responds to brutal pick-6 with outrageous 67-yard TD run vs. Lions
It was an eventful day for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. After an incredible touchdown run in the first half, Fields put the Bears up 24-10 with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions. However, some questionable officiating helped the Lions get back in the game, and then Fields made a killer […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields responds to brutal pick-6 with outrageous 67-yard TD run vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Early returns on concerning Cooper Kupp injury bring mixed results for Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, we are learning more about the nature of the injury and its severity. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the star Rams receiver looks to have avoided a serious injury. Rodrigue and...
Derek Carr calls out Raiders teammates for lack of effort in shocking loss vs. Colts
Derek Carr could not stop his tears from flowing down his face following yet another Las Vegas Raiders loss Sunday. Speaking to reporters after his team’s 25-20 defeat at home to the Indianapolis Colts, Carr let his heart out while also seemingly calling out some of his teammates who don’t make the same kind of […] The post Derek Carr calls out Raiders teammates for lack of effort in shocking loss vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings-Bills end of regulation one of the craziest finishes you’ll ever see
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings just played two of the craziest minutes you’ll ever see at the end of regulation in Week 10. With the Vikings trailing 27-23 at the 2-minute warning, Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches of all time on fourth-and-18 to keep them alive. Minnesota drove all the way […] The post Vikings-Bills end of regulation one of the craziest finishes you’ll ever see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s postgame speech to Colts is straight out of a movie
The Indianapolis Colts have been a major topic of conversation all week after they hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach this week. The Colts fired Frank Reich after losing in embarrassing fashion to the New England Patriots last week. Saturday has no NFL or collegiate coaching experience on his resume, leaving people to mock […] The post Jeff Saturday’s postgame speech to Colts is straight out of a movie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Losing sucks’: Josh Allen gets brutally honest on Bills’ collapse vs. Vikings
Josh Allen didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration after the Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point third-quarter lead and lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. The Bills appeared to be on their way to an easy victory after they found themselves up 27-10 late in the third quarter of their Week 10 showdown with […] The post ‘Losing sucks’: Josh Allen gets brutally honest on Bills’ collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Rams reveal major QB plan vs. Cardinals amid Matthew Stafford’s injury
The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense has not gone according to plan this year. The Rams currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place of the NFC West and need as many wins as they can get from here on out in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday’s Week 1o divisional showdown against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will go a long way in aiding in their playoff pursuit. But, unfortunately, it seems that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without their veteran signal-caller. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford, still in concussion protocol, is likely to sit out in Week 10. Backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in Stafford’s place.
