KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
ulyssesnews.com
Community Briefs - November 11, 2022
The Chamber Coffee next Friday, November 18th, will be at Bear Creek Coffee Co, at 107 N. Baughman St. The Grant County Community Foundation will be holding a presenting donations from Grant County Gives. Everyone is invited to enjoy refreshments, catch up on local news, and learn what’s new in our community. If your business or organization is interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at (620) 356-4700.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
SW Kansas man accused of ID theft, selling drugs
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple allegations after an investigation prompted a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Finney County/Garden City Joint Drug Task Force, received information that 28-year-old Levi Swann of Holcomb was attempting to sell firearms. Swann is a known suspect in...
