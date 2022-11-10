ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

