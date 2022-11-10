Read full article on original website
Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington, West Virginia, surrenders liquor license after several violent incidents in 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gary “Gig” Robinson, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), says Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington has submitted its liquor license. Robinson says the WVABCA planned to extend a recent suspension, which was put in place by Commission...
WSAZ
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work. Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan. Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
WSAZ
ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
WSAZ
The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc. launches new product
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local organization is launching a new product to help those battling cancer. Chad Beam, president and founder of The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc., stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
WSAZ
A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
WSAZ
Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Diesel fuel fire at old Hobet Mine site in West Virginia contained
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say a fire has been contained at the old Hobet Mine site after a diesel tank caught fire. According to Boone County 911 dispatchers, workers were on site to remove the tank and were unaware there was still fuel in the tank. Dispatchers say the fire ignited when […]
WSAZ
City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating...
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
WSAZ
Driver crashes into Huntington home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 11-10-22 Updated: 9 hours ago.
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
