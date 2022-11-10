ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Miami’s Big Third Quarter Spoils LaMelo Ball’s Season Debut

MIAMI, FL - LaMelo Ball made his season debut on Saturday night but his return to the floor wasn't enough to end the Hornets' losing streak as the Miami Heat completed the mini two-game sweep against Charlotte with a 132-115 win. This marks the eighth straight loss for the Hornets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead of Nets-Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, looking to snap a five-game losing streak without their best player and leader, LeBron James. Marc Stein reports that, in addition to Irving, the Nets will be without their own maximum-salaried reserve, Ben Simmons, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Is L.A. Just An Awful Team?

The evidence is piling up that, well, this Lakers team isn't just bad. It's approaching certifiably terrible status. After falling to the Sacramento Kings in a hard-fought 120-114 home loss, yours Los Angeles Lakers are now tied with the baby Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA at 2-10, having played most of those games with its two best players, LeBron James (who's already sitting games with various injuries, 12 games into the season) and Anthony Davis (who sleep-walked through his center gig tonight and seems increasingly averse to contact).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114

On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell

Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night. Before the Sixers tip off their matchup,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Slashes Ties With FTX

FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, conducted numerous deals with sports franchises in 2021, but now teams are slashing their connections rapidly. The Miami Heat is the first one to cut its ties with the Bahamian-based brokerage. In 2021, FTX agreed to a 19-year deal to pay $135 million to change...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

