Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Seahawks spieltag in Deutschland: The scene from Munich before kickoff at Allianz Arena
The first-ever Seahawks game day in Germany began with fog. Then the sun came out about two hours before kickoff of the first NFL regular-season game in this historic country, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Geno Smith came off being superimposed onto the top of the Olympiaturm tower in...
Miami’s Big Third Quarter Spoils LaMelo Ball’s Season Debut
MIAMI, FL - LaMelo Ball made his season debut on Saturday night but his return to the floor wasn't enough to end the Hornets' losing streak as the Miami Heat completed the mini two-game sweep against Charlotte with a 132-115 win. This marks the eighth straight loss for the Hornets.
Three Bears Keys to Beating the Lions
Anyone who has been in the Bears locker room repeatedly over the course of this season has seen it. The attitude remains extremely positive and upbeat among a group of young players who realize the task they perform on a daily basis in practice and weekly in games is different than for some teams.
Target cashier, Walmart stocker, paperboy: Patriots reveal jobs before NFL stardom
FOXBORO, Mass. — For a 24-year-old professional athlete on the precipice of stardom, muscular and powerful at six-foot flat and 227 pounds, naturally this confession tumbles slowly out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s mouth. Stevenson may not fear getting buried at the bottom of a pile of tacklers or a...
Mike Sielski: The unsung hero of the Eagles’ season is a guy on their shakiest unit
PHILADELPHIA — Millions of kids grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL. None of those kids grow up dreaming of playing special teams in the NFL. But then, in his athletic career, Zech McPhearson already has gotten accustomed to adjusting. When he enrolled in Penn State in 2016,...
How to Watch Week 10: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Both mired in disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both are in need of a win as they get ready to face off on Sunday. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers
Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
Saints X-Factors vs Steelers
The New Orleans Saints (3-6) are now more than halfway through the 2022 campaign and travel north to Pittsburgh to battle the struggling Steelers (2-6). The injury bug continues to bite the Black and Gold, as they will be without multiple starters on the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (calf) and Guard Andrus Peat (tricep) were ruled out of the contest on Friday's injury report.
Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why He’s the Best Running Back in the NFL
Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10). Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed...
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Watch: Watson’s Can’t-Miss Touchdown, Backflip
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson’s first NFL touchdown will be unforgettable. Same with his celebration. In one of the big plays of the Green Bay Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers faced a third-and-1 midway through the second quarter. Trailing 7-0, Rodgers went deep to the rookie, who made amends for back-to-back drops on the opening drive to haul in a 58-yard touchdown.
Cooper Kupp Injury ‘Didn’t Sound Good,’ Says Rams Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay kept it brief but didn't sound optimistic when asked about the injury star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered during Sunday's 27-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. "I don't have anything on Cooper right now," McVay said. "I just know it didn't look good,...
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
Tannehill Savors Victory in Return to Action
NASHVILLE –Ryan Tannehill made a triumphant return from injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Just how the veteran quarterback will feel like Monday morning – or in four days, when the Titans travel to Green Bay – remains to be seen.
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
