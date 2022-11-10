Read full article on original website
Ron’s big day, Donald’s bad one leads to fears of GOP ‘civil war’ + More to come on abortion
It’s Monday, Nov. 14. The mid-terms are over but campaigns are not. Florida resident and former president Donald Trump is going to make sure of that on Tuesday.
Midterm elections – live: Senator says Republican party is ‘dead’ after poll debacle
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
