Camden, NJ

petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
theeastcountygazette.com

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

Authorities stated that a significant accident was reported in South Jersey. The accident happened on Thursday, November 10 at around 10:30 a.m. on Route 42 close to Exit 14 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A lane was closed down. No immediate information about injuries was available.
BELLMAWR, NJ
fox29.com

I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing

OLD CITY - Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.
PENN, PA
Daily Voice

Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway

A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her residence on November 11, 2022. She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester The post 13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda

A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.

Community Policy