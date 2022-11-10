Read full article on original website
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Craftsman Row Saloon Goes Bigger and Brighter for Annual Christmas Pop-UpMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Crash takes down street light near Trenton City Hall
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City
OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
Authorities stated that a significant accident was reported in South Jersey. The accident happened on Thursday, November 10 at around 10:30 a.m. on Route 42 close to Exit 14 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A lane was closed down. No immediate information about injuries was available.
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway
A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her residence on November 11, 2022. She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester The post 13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda
A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
Reports Of Multiple Injured In I-195 Crash In Hamilton
November 12, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were…
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
