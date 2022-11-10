ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 67

Logical Dude
3d ago

If this passes it will push more And more businesses out of illinois. Many of them have left already because of the incredibly high taxes that will also be increasing as well for all property owners.

Reply(15)
31
Joel Bowling
2d ago

Illinois is financial suicide for small business. the business climate here is to toxic. Illinois is hemorrhaging its tax base by the day, people are getting out. Illinois has a major IQ problem.

Reply(2)
8
Adam 8ch
2d ago

it looks in wages and pensions in Illinois. We already spend almost 40% of all taxes on pensions. property taxes will go up in order to keep doing that. since, even strapped with COVID funds, 2021 Illinois only poad out 71% of pensions. we already got working rights in this state. this almost rolled us into a right to work state setting. just wait till the unions start instituting mandates.

Reply
3
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat

CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford,...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature

Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Giannoulias seeks ideas, announces transition team after secretary of state win

CHICAGO — Just days after winning the race for Illinois secretary of state, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is turning his focus to governing. The secretary of state-elect on Thursday unveiled a transition team made up of Democrats, business and union leaders from several corners of the state and launched a website, revupillinois.com, where Illinoisans can share their ideas on how to improve the office’s services, including its facilities for getting driver’s licenses and license plates.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition

The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois amendment still too close to call

Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association

87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning. Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Caulkins cries foul on McCombie nod

State Rep. Dan Caulkins (pictured) (R-Decatur) is not happy about reports pointing to State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the new leader of the Illinois House Republican caucus. McCombie herself Friday texted WTAX News, “I have the majority of votes.”. Caulkins issued the following news release:. “The reports that...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

More Illinois Counties Contemplate Secession From Illinois

Voters in several more Illinois counties say they want to test the waters and look at the possibility of seceding from Illinois… or at least severing ties with Cook County. Referenda on the ballot in Brown and Hardin Counties, and a portion of Madison County, all won substantial support for looking into the process for secession. In recent years, more than 25 Illinois counties have passed non-binding measures seeking to secede and form a new state, mainly out of frustration with what they see as Chicago’s dominance of Illinois politics.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wglt.org

Statewide: Illinois' political landscape

Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy