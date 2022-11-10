If this passes it will push more And more businesses out of illinois. Many of them have left already because of the incredibly high taxes that will also be increasing as well for all property owners.
Illinois is financial suicide for small business. the business climate here is to toxic. Illinois is hemorrhaging its tax base by the day, people are getting out. Illinois has a major IQ problem.
it looks in wages and pensions in Illinois. We already spend almost 40% of all taxes on pensions. property taxes will go up in order to keep doing that. since, even strapped with COVID funds, 2021 Illinois only poad out 71% of pensions. we already got working rights in this state. this almost rolled us into a right to work state setting. just wait till the unions start instituting mandates.
Comments / 67