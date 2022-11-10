Read full article on original website
FDA sends warning letters to food firms over seafood violations and Listeria in ready-to-eat facility
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Oklahoma officials investigation E. coli outbreak
State and local health officials in Oklahoma are working to find the cause of an outbreak of infections caused by E. Coli. The Oklahoma State Department of Health sent out a public health alert encouraging people to use bottled water or boil water. The department is also asking residents of Custer and Caddo to fill out a questionnaire about what foods and drinks their children consumed.
