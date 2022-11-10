'Centered' storytelling event wants to give a voice to Phoenix's Black community

Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
A 2020 fire destroyed countless saguaro cactuses. This program is trying to bring them back
In 2020, the Bush Fire burned nearly 200,000 acres of land in the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix. A massive amount of plant life was lost — including countless iconic saguaro cactuses in the area. Saguaros are notoriously slow-growing plants that will take a very long time to...
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Soles 2 Souls: Arizona teen creates organization collecting shoes for those in need
PHOENIX - An Arizona high school student took action after seeing a man on the side of the road with tattered shoes, and now his actions have transformed into a nonprofit that helps hundreds. In the past year, 17-year-old Jake Krotonsky and his friend Alex have purchased about 120 pairs...
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
northcentralnews.net
Support available for grandparents raising kids
November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
azbigmedia.com
Guinness’ World’s Largest Bounce House comes to Phoenix
The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is bringing one of the most action-packed experiences of the year to Phoenix, from Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 4; Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at Tanger Outlets. Featuring the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000-square-foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a dead newborn on the street.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona photographer captures award-winning wildlife photograph
Adriana Griesman, a photographer living in Goodyear, has won an award from the National Audobon Society. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Phoenix New Times
At His New Uptown Bakery, This Phoenix Chef Continues His Family Legacy
When customers enter The Velvet Buttercream Bakery, a new storefront on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue, they are welcomed with the warm aroma of sweet confections including cookies, cakes, and pies. While his brick-and-mortar location is new, owner Aaron Curiel is a third-generation baker and has been providing top-notch cookies,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman pays it forward ever since a life saving blood transfusion
Three years ago exactly, a Valley woman received a second chance at life through a blood transfusion. Every year since, she gives back in a big way. FOX 10's Anita Roman has her story.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
kjzz.org
Protest outside Maricopa County tabulation center remained peaceful, Sheriff Penzone says
On Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a security update in response to protestors gathering outside the county’s elections center. About 50 protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
nevalleynews.org
Rise in Valley homelessness prompts St. Vincent de Paul to reach out for community donations and volunteers
Arizona’s homeless numbers continue to rise, not to mention many who are still recovering from pandemic-caused financial hardship. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is doing all it can to help the Valley’s less fortunate residents. From shelter to meals to medical and dental services or food...
