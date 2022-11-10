Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Fight reaction and undercard results after Natasha Jonas and Frazer Clarke wins
Ricky Hatton added to his famous story with one final dance in Manchester as the legendary British fighter shared eight rounds with Mexican Marco Antonio Barrera. The Hitman maintains the bout enabled him to transform his lifestyle, lose weight and gain a better grasp of his mental health.With no judges for the exhibition, the pair, friends away from the ring, embraced to much fanfare from those in attendance. The famous band and iconic songs immediately showered Hatton after his Blue Moon ring walk.And Hatton displayed neat skills and a surprising amount of venom in his punches, while Barrera gave...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281
Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
George Foreman ranks the four heaviest punchers of all time including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis
LEGENDARY former boxer George Foreman has revealed his four heaviest punchers of all-time... and has not included himself. The two-time heavyweight champion, 73, was asked about his opinions on the hardest punchers to ever grace the ring. And with great humility, Big George omitted himself from the running. Asked to...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
The Ringer
Drama at the UFC 281 Weigh-Ins: Pereira Cuts It Close, Adesanya Seeks Revenge, and Poirier vs. Chandler Expectations
Live from New York City, the kings of Spotify Live—Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall—provide unmatched coverage of the UFC 281 weigh-ins and all of the story lines surrounding one of the most anticipated UFC pay-per-views of the year. While awaiting the arrival of Alex Pereira (1:51:27), the guys discuss:
Sporting News
What channel is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on tonight? How to watch, buy 2022 exhibition boxing fight
Deji, the brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, finally won his first boxing bout in August when he knocked out Fousey in his fourth attempt at a win. With momentum on his side, the YouTuber is ready to face the ultimate challenge in Floyd Mayweather. Deji and Mayweather will fight...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger
Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing exhibition
When Floyd Mayweather fights, regardless of the situation, people tune in in droves to watch him. The same applies in exhibition bouts. Mayweather’s next fight will feature a different audience compared to what he is used to, as he will fight YouTuber Deji in an exhibition on November 13.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch
MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
