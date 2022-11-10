Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO