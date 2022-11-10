Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Lima News
Lima City Council President Nixon will not seek re-election
LIMA — He first entered Lima City Council as a member in 1990, and next, Lima City Council President John Nixon will leave it, deciding not to run for re-election. In a column to be published Sunday in The Lima News, Nixon reflected on his time helping to shape policy for the city of Lima.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Board of Education Community Coffee Slated for Oct. 12
The MEVSD Board of Education has a monthly Community Coffee. The next Community Coffee will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. It will take place from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM and will be located at the Marysville Public Library. If weather permits, the meeting will be outside at the Green Chair patio area. If weather does not cooperate, the board members will be just inside the main entrance in the snack area on the right.
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
wosu.org
Columbus vows to continue gun restriction legislation as state fights to maintain control over the issue
Columbus leaders intend to move forward on gun restriction legislation while the state moves through the courts to block cities from implementing their own controls. City Attorney Zach Klein issued a statement Friday declaring the city would continue to work on a slate of gun restrictions while Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is fighting to keep gun law policy squarely in the hands of the state.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Hit and Run at Circleville Fire Department
Circleville – A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been pushed to all Pickaway law enforcement looking for a vehicle that hit a Circleville Fire truck and left the scene. According to early reports around 12:15 pm a red (maroon) jeep Cherokee was heading Northbound on North Court street after losing control and striking Ladder 1 (Circlevilles ladder truck) and took off.
Lima News
John Nixon: Hours of decision; the mind races
As the 2022 election cycle closes — and not even complete yet as of this writing — the 2023 election cycle is bubbling underneath as potential candidates weigh their options and try to arrive at a decision: Do I run? Should I run? Am I sure about this? What if I run and lose? What if I run and win? How many signatures do I need? Was that last signer a registered voter?
Washington Examiner
Columbus proposes gun restrictions in wake of court ruling
(The Center Square) – The city of Columbus wasted little time to take advantage of a recent court ruling that allows Ohio cities to pass gun restrictions, but a state gun-rights group said the ruling does not give the city authority to regulate firearms. The proposed new regulations come...
columbusunderground.com
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished
The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 10, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Shemarr D. Jones, age 22 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 2:10am Arrest Warrant. A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of...
hometownstations.com
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Armed Man Chased From Grove City and Back
Madison – An armed man was chased from Madison county into another county and back to Madison county last night. According to OSP around 12:30 am West Jefferson OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle took off. The driver went East into Franklin County then south onto Georgesville road when the driver stopped and produced a handgun at the OSP officer. He then took off again heading back toward Madison County.
dayton247now.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Officers responded following a report of a man...
Comments / 0