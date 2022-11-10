ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Barry, Kimberly dominate Bay Port in Level 4 win

MENASHA (WLUK) -- Blake Barry is too smart to know any success he has starts with the blockers he has up front and Friday night those blockers cleared the way for the running back to have a career game. Barry rushed 28 times for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Lutheran honors veterans with breakfast and ceremony

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton is getting ready for a special breakfast Friday. Students and staff are getting ready for its annual Veterans Day traditions. It kicks off the morning with breakfast for the more than 150 veterans in attendance. It then moves into an...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the town of Lawrence late Friday night. At approximately 9:08 p.m., Hobart-Lawrence Police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle incident on I-41 Southbound, south of CTH S. According to a release from police, the vehicle...
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

De Pere's Lawton Standard Company acquires Waukesha company

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere company has recently acquired a Waukesha company. The Lawton Standard Co. added American Iron & Alloys, LLC (AIA) as part of its expansion strategy. AIA processes and distributes continuous cast iron, bronze bar, tubing, and other metal components. They also provide metal finishing...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial set to start Monday for Omro double homicide

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start Monday for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A...
OMRO, WI
Fox11online.com

Holiday Safety Tips for Pets

Dr. Jain from Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic shares some tips on how to keep your pets safe during the holiday. Watch for more information. Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic is located at 820 E Northland Ave. in Appleton, for more information visit their website at applevalleyvetclinic.com or call (920) 733-1962.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

House fire in Sheboygan displaces 2

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A house fire in Sheboygan displaced 2 people Saturday night. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue Saturday night and found smoke coming from the structure. A crew entered the house and found a fire in the stairwell, which they extinguished. 2 dogs were inside the house and died due to smoke inhalation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy