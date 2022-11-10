Read full article on original website
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
Barry, Kimberly dominate Bay Port in Level 4 win
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Blake Barry is too smart to know any success he has starts with the blockers he has up front and Friday night those blockers cleared the way for the running back to have a career game. Barry rushed 28 times for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns...
Fox Valley Lutheran honors veterans with breakfast and ceremony
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton is getting ready for a special breakfast Friday. Students and staff are getting ready for its annual Veterans Day traditions. It kicks off the morning with breakfast for the more than 150 veterans in attendance. It then moves into an...
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
Three families provide $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge to Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley received a generous donation. Three local families made a $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge to the organization. All gifts received, up to $100,000, by Dec. 31, will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This challenge helps fund the Boys & Girls Clubs...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41
TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the town of Lawrence late Friday night. At approximately 9:08 p.m., Hobart-Lawrence Police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle incident on I-41 Southbound, south of CTH S. According to a release from police, the vehicle...
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
De Pere's Lawton Standard Company acquires Waukesha company
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere company has recently acquired a Waukesha company. The Lawton Standard Co. added American Iron & Alloys, LLC (AIA) as part of its expansion strategy. AIA processes and distributes continuous cast iron, bronze bar, tubing, and other metal components. They also provide metal finishing...
Trial set to start Monday for Omro double homicide
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start Monday for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A...
Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
Dr. Jain from Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic shares some tips on how to keep your pets safe during the holiday. Watch for more information. Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic is located at 820 E Northland Ave. in Appleton, for more information visit their website at applevalleyvetclinic.com or call (920) 733-1962.
House fire in Sheboygan displaces 2
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A house fire in Sheboygan displaced 2 people Saturday night. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue Saturday night and found smoke coming from the structure. A crew entered the house and found a fire in the stairwell, which they extinguished. 2 dogs were inside the house and died due to smoke inhalation.
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
