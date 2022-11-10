Read full article on original website
Related
James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week
LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 to snap a five-game losing streak
Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return
Kyrie Irving is eligible to return from his suspension, but Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers he had no update on when the guard would return
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0