Utah State

How to watch Lions vs. Bears for free

The Lions head to Chicago to take on the bears this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial.
CHICAGO, IL
