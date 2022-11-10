Read full article on original website
West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1 million DHHR organizational review
CHARLESTON – Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
DHHR report shows substantial challenges to overcome
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week’s report calling for “bold organizational change” at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources outlined several issues in structural, operational and strategic processes within the organization. The 40-page report, completed by The McChrystal Group, stems from an...
Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s...
Winter illnesses continue to ravage state, nation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As RSV cases continue to inundate West Virginia pediatric hospitals, the flu is now escalating earlier than normal and, on Friday, the state reported its first pediatric death from influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports “moderate” levels of influenza-like activity...
West Virginia's winter sports destinations predict busy 2022-23 season, planning new events
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With cold weather imminent, West Virginia’s skiing destinations are preparing for the winter season ahead. Recent weather has been too warm to begin any snow-making, let alone skiing.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72
SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Agnew 5-9 3-3 15, B.Anderson 4-10 0-0 8, McFarlane 2-4 2-2 8, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Caldwell 3-6 0-0 7, S.Pissis 2-7 1-2 6, Rowbury 2-5 0-0 4, Houston 6-10 0-0 13, M.Pissis 2-4 3-3 9, Strange 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 9-10 76.
Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43
NC A&T (1-2) Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-5 3-4 3, M.Watson 1-5 2-2 4, Horton 0-6 2-2 2, Woods 4-11 6-8 17, D.Powell 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson 1-2 1-2 4, Bettis 2-3 0-0 5, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Duke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 11-43 16-21 43.
Mixed signals, or maybe they're clearer than political parties realize
Talk about your mixed messages. In West Virginia, voters overwhelmingly turned the state a deep red, giving Republicans an 88-12 margin of control in the House of Delegates and a 30-4 margin in the state Senate.
