Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Sielski: The unsung hero of the Eagles’ season is a guy on their shakiest unit
PHILADELPHIA — Millions of kids grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL. None of those kids grow up dreaming of playing special teams in the NFL. But then, in his athletic career, Zech McPhearson already has gotten accustomed to adjusting. When he enrolled in Penn State in 2016,...
Tri-City Herald
Target cashier, Walmart stocker, paperboy: Patriots reveal jobs before NFL stardom
FOXBORO, Mass. — For a 24-year-old professional athlete on the precipice of stardom, muscular and powerful at six-foot flat and 227 pounds, naturally this confession tumbles slowly out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s mouth. Stevenson may not fear getting buried at the bottom of a pile of tacklers or a...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers
Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
Tri-City Herald
Tannehill Savors Victory in Return to Action
NASHVILLE –Ryan Tannehill made a triumphant return from injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Just how the veteran quarterback will feel like Monday morning – or in four days, when the Titans travel to Green Bay – remains to be seen.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why He’s the Best Running Back in the NFL
Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10). Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed...
Tri-City Herald
Cooper Kupp Injury ‘Didn’t Sound Good,’ Says Rams Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay kept it brief but didn't sound optimistic when asked about the injury star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered during Sunday's 27-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. "I don't have anything on Cooper right now," McVay said. "I just know it didn't look good,...
Tri-City Herald
Three Bears Keys to Beating the Lions
Anyone who has been in the Bears locker room repeatedly over the course of this season has seen it. The attitude remains extremely positive and upbeat among a group of young players who realize the task they perform on a daily basis in practice and weekly in games is different than for some teams.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
Tri-City Herald
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
Tri-City Herald
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
Tri-City Herald
Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season. “We’re...
Tri-City Herald
Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro
At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...
