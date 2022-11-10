ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers

Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tannehill Savors Victory in Return to Action

NASHVILLE –Ryan Tannehill made a triumphant return from injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Just how the veteran quarterback will feel like Monday morning – or in four days, when the Titans travel to Green Bay – remains to be seen.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB

The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why He’s the Best Running Back in the NFL

Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10). Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cooper Kupp Injury ‘Didn’t Sound Good,’ Says Rams Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay kept it brief but didn't sound optimistic when asked about the injury star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered during Sunday's 27-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. "I don't have anything on Cooper right now," McVay said. "I just know it didn't look good,...
Tri-City Herald

Three Bears Keys to Beating the Lions

Anyone who has been in the Bears locker room repeatedly over the course of this season has seen it. The attitude remains extremely positive and upbeat among a group of young players who realize the task they perform on a daily basis in practice and weekly in games is different than for some teams.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers

Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs

Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season. “We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro

At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...

