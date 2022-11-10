Read full article on original website
Kasi Wachenheim
3d ago
so no information on how old the kids were or the substance...great reporting👍
Missouri Middle school students got sick after eating marijuana edibles shared by other students: police
"You don't know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible," Robyn Clarke told KMOV.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
Two St. Louis students hospitalized after ingesting ‘unknown substance’
Two students from a St. Louis school are hospitalized Thursday and getting treatment after ingesting an "unknown substance."
'I think it'll be a struggle': Central VPA students, staff start virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the first-time students and staff will be back to learning and teaching, since the deadly shooting on Oct. 24. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will return to class via virtual learning on Nov. 14. One CVPA student shared his worries and thoughts about heading back to school with 5 On Your Side.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
FOX2now.com
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall. Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
KMOV
Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday. The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other...
KSDK
Students share marijuana edibles, several get sick at St. Louis middle school
The incident occurred at the North Side Community School Thursday. Six students got sick, three went to the hospital.
myleaderpaper.com
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews enjoyed his time with hundreds of young students Friday at three elementary schools in St. Louis County. Crews paid a visit to Buder and Marion Elementary Schools in the Ritenour School District and Halls Ferry Elementary...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
Affinia Healthcare hosts anti-violence block party in St. Louis
Dozens of people braved the cold weather Saturday for an anti-violence block party at Affinia Healthcare.
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Elderly Missouri couple dies in house fire
NEW MELLE, Mo. — The emergency dispatcher who took a Missouri man’s 911 call reporting a house fire early Thursday morning told the 84-year-old man to leave the burning home. But Kenneth Zerr refused to leave his beloved wife, Phyllis, in the flames and smoke. “The dispatch told...
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
FOX2now.com
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
KSDK
Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday
Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning. Over 20 businesses that have been burglarized are connected, according to police.
