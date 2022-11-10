ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Kasi Wachenheim
3d ago

so no information on how old the kids were or the substance...great reporting👍

5 On Your Side

Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis

Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall. Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday. The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other...
KIRKWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from High Ridge home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant

The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL

