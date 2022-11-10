Read full article on original website
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16
LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35. SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57. SF_McCaffrey 2 run (kick failed), 7:54. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 6-24, Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.
Memphis Tigers to take on the Saint Louis Billikens Tuesday
Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 20.1 from deep. Memphis finished...
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay402—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Perbix, Stamkos), 1:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Hagel, Sergachev), 8:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Perbix 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 11:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 16:22 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH (Holding), 7:58; Hedman, TB (Interference), 12:17; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 15:12; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 20:00; Irwin, WSH (Fighting), 20:00.
Florida plays Washington after Bennett's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals after Sam Bennett scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Florida has a 4-1-1 record in home games and...
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129. CLEVELAND (124) Love 3-11...
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
San Jose 3, Minnesota 2
Minnesota1010—2 San Jose won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 2 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 6:45. Third Period_2, Minnesota, Dewar 1 (Shaw), 3:37 (sh). 3, San Jose, Lorentz 2 (Benning, Vlasic), 13:56. 4, San Jose, Sturm 6 (Vlasic, Karlsson), 15:49. Overtime_None. Shootout_San Jose 2 (Labanc NG, Couture NG, Bonino G, Barabanov...
Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2
Seattle1010—2 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky), 7:30 (pp). Penalties_Seattle bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 0:43; Maenalanen, WPG (Slashing), 5:35; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 6:41. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Connor, Gagner), 10:52 (pp). Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Interference), 5:52; Larsson, SEA (Hooking), 10:23; Dillon, WPG...
