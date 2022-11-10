ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan lender SMFG reports 8% increase in Q2 net profit

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T), Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported an 8.0% increase in second-quarter net profit. SMFG posted a profit of 272.99 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in the July-September period versus 252.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.
Reuters

Marketmind: Don't get carried away

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Markets have got all excited after last week's rip-roaring rally in global equities, a big tumble in U.S. Treasury yields and a bruising sell-off in the mighty dollar.
Reuters

Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector.
The Guardian

Is austerity the only way for Jeremy Hunt to reassure the markets?

As the charts climbed higher on their data terminals, bond market investors watching the shift felt increasingly sick. The impact of that fateful day in September when Trussonomics was launched on an unsuspecting public with the mini-budget was huge, and it got worse second-by-second, as the panic spread. It is a day that will remain etched in the memories of many for years to come.
Reuters

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Guillaume Faury believes China and the West will reduce their mutual dependency in the long term but there is no question of them breaking off trade ties, he told Handelsblatt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy