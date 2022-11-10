Read full article on original website
Related
Asian benchmarks mixed as markets eye COVID, inflation risks
Asian shares are mixed as momentum fades from last week's rally on Wall Street amid varied sentiments about coronavirus restrictions easing in China and global interest rate increases
Japan lender SMFG reports 8% increase in Q2 net profit
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T), Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported an 8.0% increase in second-quarter net profit. SMFG posted a profit of 272.99 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in the July-September period versus 252.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.
ABC13 Houston
FTX bankruptcy filing: Why the $32B crypto company collapsed, what it means for the future
The cryptocurrency sector is reeling after the collapse of FTX, a digital currency exchange valued earlier this year at $32 billion and made famous by a Super Bowl ad starring comedian Larry David. Concerns of financial instability at FTX -- a top platform where users buy and sell crypto --...
Marketmind: Don't get carried away
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Markets have got all excited after last week's rip-roaring rally in global equities, a big tumble in U.S. Treasury yields and a bruising sell-off in the mighty dollar.
Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector.
Is austerity the only way for Jeremy Hunt to reassure the markets?
As the charts climbed higher on their data terminals, bond market investors watching the shift felt increasingly sick. The impact of that fateful day in September when Trussonomics was launched on an unsuspecting public with the mini-budget was huge, and it got worse second-by-second, as the panic spread. It is a day that will remain etched in the memories of many for years to come.
Analysis-Investors face expensive quest for year-end cash and safe assets
Nov 14 (Reuters) - As the most volatile period in years for traders draws to a close, the year-end dash for cash and high-quality assets will likely prove more challenging than usual in markets buffeted by decades-high inflation and aggressive central bank rate hikes.
China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says
BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Guillaume Faury believes China and the West will reduce their mutual dependency in the long term but there is no question of them breaking off trade ties, he told Handelsblatt.
Comments / 0