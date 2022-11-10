Inflation cools much more than expected in October as Consumer Price Index rises just 7.7%

Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
FTX bankruptcy filing: Why the $32B crypto company collapsed, what it means for the future
The cryptocurrency sector is reeling after the collapse of FTX, a digital currency exchange valued earlier this year at $32 billion and made famous by a Super Bowl ad starring comedian Larry David. Concerns of financial instability at FTX -- a top platform where users buy and sell crypto --...
Is austerity the only way for Jeremy Hunt to reassure the markets?
As the charts climbed higher on their data terminals, bond market investors watching the shift felt increasingly sick. The impact of that fateful day in September when Trussonomics was launched on an unsuspecting public with the mini-budget was huge, and it got worse second-by-second, as the panic spread. It is a day that will remain etched in the memories of many for years to come.
