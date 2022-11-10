Read full article on original website
Will Minnesota say “yes” to marijuana?
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Bird Flu redux
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — The Bird Flu continues to affect Iowa flocks. An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed...
As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
SDHP announces End of Watch for Police Service Dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Retired Police Service Dog Raica passed away this week. The South Dakota High Patrol made the announcement today on social media. Raica began her service career in 2012. She worked with Trooper Michael Dale until 2019, specializing in explosive detection and fugitive apprehension.
