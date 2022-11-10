ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO