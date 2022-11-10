ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Is the American flag flown at half-staff on Veterans Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Kassidy Hammond
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAOGu_0j6G9oqB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Each year on Nov. 11, Americans nationwide honor military heroes and their service to our country on Veterans Day. On this national holiday, you may be wondering how to fly your flag to properly mark the day.

An amendment that was adopted into U.S. law in 1942 provides the rules for using and displaying the Star-Spangled Banner nationwide.

According to United States Code, unlike on Memorial Day, “when the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only,” on Veterans Day the American flag should be flown at full staff all day.

When is the flag flown at half-staff?

  • May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day
  • Memorial Day (until noon only)
  • By order of the President
  • For the death of prominent U.S. government figures (president, vice president, chief justice, etc.) or others
  • July 27: Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
  • Sept. 11: Patriot Day
  • Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Day
  • Following a national tragedy

Flag etiquette

In addition to guidance on when to fly the flag, there are also guidelines on how to display it, as laid out by American Flagpole & Flag Co.

  1. The U.S. flag should be displayed only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. The flag may be displayed for 24 hours if properly lit during the night hours.
  2. Raising the flag should be done briskly. When lowering, it should be done ceremoniously.
  3. When displaying the flag against a wall, the union – or stars – should be in the top left corner. If displaying the flag in a window, you should display it in the same way, keeping the stars in the upper left corner as viewed by people on the street looking into the window.
  4. Generally, no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, though there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for Navy personnel, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

For more flag etiquette, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosted their annual Veterans Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was held on Friday. During the event residents were able to enjoy, the “national anthem” and “America the Beautiful” performed by Lauren Nevarez who is a member of the Amarillo opera. The ceremony will also include a flyover by the panhandle warbird […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Nov. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Nov. 11 COVID-19 Report Card, 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

GOP candidate who reportedly misrepresented military service says House Republicans ‘left the campaign to die’

J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, said on Friday that Republican establishment leaders are to blame for the party’s performance in the midterm elections this year, not former President Trump.  Majewski said in a post in the right-wing media outlet The National Pulse that House Republicans abandoned him and “left the […]
OHIO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chilly conditions to end the workweek

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. Windy to breezy conditions with overcast skies. A crispy and chilly environment for West Texas. When we factor the cold temps and winds, wind chill values have fallen into the teens, especially the further north you go. Cloud cover […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy