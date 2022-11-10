Columbia, CA — Columbia College will be the lead agency in designing a regional K-16 career pathways project. The college, along with several school districts, colleges and employer groups in the Eastern Sierra Region, has been awarded a $250,000 state planning grant made possible by a $250 million appropriation to the Department of General Services in the Budget Act of 2021. According to college officials, the money will be used to design a regional K-16 education project that can provide more streamlined, equitable pathways to help local students transition from high school to college or career training and into the workforce.

COLUMBIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO