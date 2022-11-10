Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Columbia College To Lead New Eastern Sierra Education Collaborative
Columbia, CA — Columbia College will be the lead agency in designing a regional K-16 career pathways project. The college, along with several school districts, colleges and employer groups in the Eastern Sierra Region, has been awarded a $250,000 state planning grant made possible by a $250 million appropriation to the Department of General Services in the Budget Act of 2021. According to college officials, the money will be used to design a regional K-16 education project that can provide more streamlined, equitable pathways to help local students transition from high school to college or career training and into the workforce.
KCRA.com
High school student in Folsom receives statistic-shattering score on AP exam
FOLSOM, Calif. — It is safe to say 17-year-old Naysa Bhargava is a whiz kid. The Vista del Lago High School senior was born and raised in Folsom and has spent her teenage years immersed in academics, extracurriculars and volunteering. Since a young age, she said she's been into puzzles, and in May 2022, Naysa put her passion for problem-solving to the test, by taking the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.
mymotherlode.com
Playoff Football Arrives For Sonora And Summerville
Sonora, CA — After both teams received a week one bye, the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears will begin postseason play. The Wildcats are the second seed in the Division Five bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs and will face tenth seed Center High at 7pm at Dunlavy Field. Center defeated seventh seed Pioneer, 28-7, this past Friday. The winner will advance to face either third-seed Liberty Ranch or sixth-seed Dixon next week.
mymotherlode.com
Second Saturday In November Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode after Veterans Day, our list of the Friday, Veterans Day events, is here. It is Second Saturday in Downtown Sonora with music, crafts, chalk art and dancing. participating businesses will be open late as detailed here. The Center For A Non-Violent...
mymotherlode.com
San Andreas To Hold Public Safety Meeting
San Andreas, CA – Residents in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County can learn how to start their own Neighborhood Watch group. County officials are hosting a public safety meeting next week. They detailed, “It will address the issues of increasing crime and a growing transient population in San Andreas.”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
mymotherlode.com
Road Work Scheduled This Week
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 13th to the 19th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue to Wigwam Road in Jamestown will limit traffic to one-way. The night work is scheduled Sunday through Wednesday from 8 pm to 5 am. More tree work in the same area plus along Stockton Street to Ponderosa Drive will be done from 6:45 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.
Mountain Democrat
Harris Center announces new shows for 2023
FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts is back and thrilled to announce new upcoming shows set for 2023. More detailed information on each event can be found at HarrisCenter.net. Tickets are on sale now for all shows. Additional events will be added and announced soon. “The...
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
mymotherlode.com
Shakeup In Calaveras Election Races
San Andreas, CA — Thousands of late-arriving ballots have been counted in Calaveras County, and it has shifted the dynamic of various races. The latest count has Measure A, a one-cent sales tax for fire, falling below the needed 50% +1 needed for passage. There are now 10,030 votes in favor and 10,287 opposed.
KCRA.com
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
