Virginia State

Edward Smith
3d ago

Karl.Racine needs to fix the criminal justice system, that let's these juvenile back on the streets, like Mayor Bowser asked him and close the revolving door that let's juvenile get juvenile time for when they commit adults crimes!! People in Washington isn't worried about Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders only about them winning games!!!!

THE FINAL WORD
3d ago

is this guy serious he better start suing every politician in DC what a complete a hole

Writestuff
2d ago

What does Goodell actually do for forty million a year? Decide who gets suspended and announce draft choices? Please explain.

Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders

Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
WASHINGTON, DC
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
msn.com

The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Player Adrian Dingle

Adrian Dingle, best known for the five seasons he spent with the San Diego Chargers in the early 2000s, has died. The 45-year-old's alma mater, Clemson University, confirmed the news, sharing that the defensive tackle had died on November 8. No cause of death was made public, per the Daily Mail, but his former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Tyree Washington seemingly alluded to mental health. Taking to Instagram to remember Dingle, Washington wrote, "Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing!" He then told his followers to "never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc." and encouraged them to "check up on your peeps."
WASHINGTON STATE
dallasexpress.com

D.C. AG Sues Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, and Roger Goodell

The District of Columbia is bringing a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, their owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL, and league Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the lawsuit at a press conference on Thursday. “We’re here today to talk about the Washington Commanders,” Racine said. “For years,...
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

D.C. lawsuit says NFL and Commanders colluded to mislead consumers

The District of Columbia’s outgoing attorney general, Karl Racine, announced Thursday that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they worked together to mislead the public about an investigation into the team’s work environment to maximize profits.
VIRGINIA STATE
