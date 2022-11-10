Read full article on original website
Edward Smith
3d ago
Karl.Racine needs to fix the criminal justice system, that let's these juvenile back on the streets, like Mayor Bowser asked him and close the revolving door that let's juvenile get juvenile time for when they commit adults crimes!! People in Washington isn't worried about Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders only about them winning games!!!!
THE FINAL WORD
3d ago
is this guy serious he better start suing every politician in DC what a complete a hole
Writestuff
2d ago
What does Goodell actually do for forty million a year? Decide who gets suspended and announce draft choices? Please explain.
‘Lowest of the low’: Commanders fans call out team’s ‘tasteless’ use of Brian Robinson shooting incident
The Washington Commanders haven’t exactly maintained a sterling public image of late. They didn’t do themselves any favors with their latest controversial statement that made use of the scary shooting incident rookie Brian Robinson experienced just months prior. With D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine hinting at a “major...
'Pissed' Commanders Players Speak Out Against 'Dark Cloud' Owner Dan Snyder
Said QB Taylor Heinicke of Commanders ownership controversies: “Frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''
Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders
Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
AdWeek
Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away
For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. focusing on what he can control
The Washington Commanders had another embarrassing Wednesday. After Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine promised a “major announcement” for Thursday, leading the Commanders to hastily respond. In their response to Racine, Washington referred to the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., which upset a lot of...
msn.com
The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Player Adrian Dingle
Adrian Dingle, best known for the five seasons he spent with the San Diego Chargers in the early 2000s, has died. The 45-year-old's alma mater, Clemson University, confirmed the news, sharing that the defensive tackle had died on November 8. No cause of death was made public, per the Daily Mail, but his former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Tyree Washington seemingly alluded to mental health. Taking to Instagram to remember Dingle, Washington wrote, "Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing!" He then told his followers to "never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc." and encouraged them to "check up on your peeps."
WJLA
Brian Robinson's agent slams Commanders' response to news of Racine's 'major announcement'
WASHINGTON (7News) — A "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders is expected on Thursday, according to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. 7News will be live streaming the conference starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it here or below. Racine will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.,...
dallasexpress.com
D.C. AG Sues Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, and Roger Goodell
The District of Columbia is bringing a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, their owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL, and league Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the lawsuit at a press conference on Thursday. “We’re here today to talk about the Washington Commanders,” Racine said. “For years,...
MSNBC
D.C. lawsuit says NFL and Commanders colluded to mislead consumers
The District of Columbia’s outgoing attorney general, Karl Racine, announced Thursday that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they worked together to mislead the public about an investigation into the team’s work environment to maximize profits.
DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' regarding Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON — The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is expected to make a "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders during a news conference Thursday. Very little details were provided about the subject of the news conference, set for Thursday at 1 p.m., which led to much...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some
CBS News
