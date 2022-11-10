Adrian Dingle, best known for the five seasons he spent with the San Diego Chargers in the early 2000s, has died. The 45-year-old's alma mater, Clemson University, confirmed the news, sharing that the defensive tackle had died on November 8. No cause of death was made public, per the Daily Mail, but his former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Tyree Washington seemingly alluded to mental health. Taking to Instagram to remember Dingle, Washington wrote, "Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing!" He then told his followers to "never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc." and encouraged them to "check up on your peeps."

