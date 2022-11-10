ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welp: Drake & 21 Savage Ordered By Federal Judge To Stop Promoting Fake Vogue Cover

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

A federal judge has issued a restraining order for Drake and 21 Savage to cease the promotion and use of their fake Vogue cover.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing chaos at every turn. From the lyrics slandering your favorite public figures to the album’s faux rollout, it’s got people stressed. Some people like Howard Stern found out they were used in the faux rollout and enjoyed it.

Howard might have been alone in his appreciation for the rollout as Vogue filed a $4M lawsuit over the faux cover in circulation.

Judge Issues Restraining Order To Stop Drake & 21 Savage From Using Faux Vogue Cover To Promote Her Loss

Vogue publisher Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 Savage for $4M for copyright infringement for their fake cover. The cover was plastered around NYC and also handed out on corners in NYC and Los Angeles. When Drake initially posted the cover he even thanked Anna Wintour which may have been the last straw.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff has ruled that the treacherous twins have to stop using the cover immediately through a restraining order. According to Forbes, Judge Rakoff also revealed Condé Nast has a “likelihood of success” in its lawsuit, as it was “irreparably harmed” by Drake and 21 Savage’s faux cover.

Aaron Hunter
2d ago

Psalms 58:2-4[2]Yea, in heart ye work wickedness; ye weigh the violence of your hands in the earth.[3]The wicked are estranged from the womb: they go astray as soon as they be born, speaking lies.[4]Their poison is like the poison of a serpent: they are like the deaf adder that stoppeth her ear;

Tonay
1d ago

unbelievable they could've just reached out to get the real deal instead of pretending like it's the real deal. smh unbelievable

AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
105.5 The Fan

Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
rollingout.com

Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse

Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
MarketRealist

Fake Vogue Magazine Cover Could Cost Drake and 21 Savage $4M

The rapper Drake has made waves in the media thanks to a fake media campaign intended to promote his new album with fellow artist 21 Savage. While the campaign included a number of falsely staged interviews and appearances, one magazine isn’t happy about the fake Drake ads. Vogue magazine has sued rappers Drake and 21 Savage in response.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Vibe

Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music

Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of...
RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
The Independent

Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Us Weekly

Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement to Former Employee Who Claimed the Rapper Praised Hitler and Nazis During Meetings

Kanye West paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed that the rapper used anti-Semitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News. The legal document, which was obtained on Wednesday, November 2, revealed that the “Heartless” songwriter, 45, paid a former employee who alleged that they witnessed West praise Hitler and Nazis on more than one occasion while in business meetings. The agreement also noted that the Chicago native denied the claims made by the former employee.
