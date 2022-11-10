ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Operation Christmas Child area drop locations open this week

CLAY COUNTY — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies may be dropped off now during...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter aids Wreaths Across America

GLADSTONE — The William Boydston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen to support the Wreaths Across America participating location in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. This is the second year that the William Boydston chapter will participate in the national program that has a mission of "Remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom."
GLADSTONE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Plate of Hope food pantry opens at Northland Shepherd's Center

GLADSTONE — The Northland Shepherd's Center, 5601 NE Antioch Road, Suite 3, has a mission to help seniors thrive. To that end, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Plate of Hope Older Adult Food Pantry will be officially opened. There will be an open house from noon to 5 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.
GLADSTONE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy