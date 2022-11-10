Read full article on original website
Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries
An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents. Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers
Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station
Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 39th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by shooting, that occurred on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at about 10:19 PM, in the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue. THE...
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
