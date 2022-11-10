ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station

Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 39th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by shooting, that occurred on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at about 10:19 PM, in the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue. THE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

