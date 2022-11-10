Read full article on original website
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
Dapper Labs Cuts 22% of Workforce Due To Market Downturn
Dapper Labs founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou confirmed in a letter to employees that it has reduced the NFT company’s workforce by 22%. Employees who worked on NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and other digital assets took to social media this week to announce they’d been laid off.
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
FTX, Once a High-Profile Sports Sponsor, Files for Bankruptcy
A cryptocurrency platform has filed for bankruptcy — which could have serious ramifications for its partners across sports. FTX announced on Friday that the company, along with West Realm Shires Services Inc., Alameda Research Ltd., and roughly 130 affiliated companies, “have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11.”. Before...
49ers Enterprises Set for Full Takeover of Premier League Club
The San Francisco 49ers’ investment vehicle is making big moves across the pond. 49ers Enterprises is set to buy all of Premier League club Leeds United at a reported valuation of up to $558.1 million after securing sufficient funds to increase its stake. The team was bought by Andrea...
