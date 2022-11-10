Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
County Commission To Attend GHRPC Annual Meeting
Attending the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission annual meeting is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission. The Commissioners will meet Tuesday in regular session in the Commission Room of the courthouse. That agenda includes county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. Thursday at 9:00 am,...
kchi.com
School Board To Consider Bid For CES Expansion
A negotiated base bid for the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will be presented to the school board when they meet Tuesday. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the district office. The agenda begins with the recognition of Dewey School Staff for the Blue Ribbon Award. Dr Wiebers...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal
The Grand Marshal for the Chillicothe Holiday Parade is a “Well deserving community organization.” The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce received more than 80 nominations for 76th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal. Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says “We are excited to announce that this year’s parade will be led by the Helping Hands of the House of Prayer.
kchi.com
Livingston County Library Receives Technology Grant
The Livingston County Library received one of 27 Technology Grants awarded by the Secretary of State’s office. Library Director Sue Lightfoot Horine says the $17,235 is for the second phase of their Technology Reboot Grant, replacing computers for both patron and staff use. They will also make laptops available for extended check-out by patrons.
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention In Chillicothe
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention was in Chillicothe Thursday evening to meet with educators, administrators, community members, and concerned parents and talk about how to keep teachers in the classroom and bring new teachers to join their ranks. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields and...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork plans for the Week of November 14trh includes several bridge and resurfacing projects. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone.
kchi.com
Margaret Cramer
Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kchi.com
Memory Tree Lighting November 17th
The 8th Annual Memory Tree lighting ceremony will be held on November 17th at 6:00 pm. The Memory Tree at Silver Moon Plaza is to memorialize a loved one. If you would like to purchase an ornament, call the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071. The ornaments are $10 each or 3 Ornaments for $25.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to offer adult blood draws
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its final adult blood draw of the year later this month. Tests will be offered by appointment on November 30th from 7 to 10 am. Tests to be available include CBC/chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. Call...
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
kchi.com
8th grade girls win against Kirksville
The Chillicothe 8th grade girls’ basketball team won against Kirksville Thursday with a score of 43-10. The C-M-S Lady Hornets are now 1-1 on the season. A tough defensive showing and scrappy play gave the Hornets several layup opportunities. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 13, Landry Marsh dumped in 10, Bryleigh Gillespie had 9, and Lydia Bonderer 6. Playing time was recorded for Sophie Hurtgen, Kylee Link and Violet Zabka. The 8th grade Lady Hornets host Brookfield Friday night (11/11/22) at 5:00PM.
kchi.com
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0