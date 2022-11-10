Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
Ron’s big day, Donald’s bad one leads to fears of GOP ‘civil war’ + More to come on abortion
It’s Monday, Nov. 14. The mid-terms are over but campaigns are not. Florida resident and former president Donald Trump is going to make sure of that on Tuesday.
Race called but Kent doesn’t concede in Washington’s 3rd House District
(The Center Square) – Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has been declared the winner in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District by the Associated Press. That would flip the seat from Republican to Democratic control and make it harder for the Republicans to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Business Insider
A video captured the moment 2 US fighter jets collided at a Texas airshow, leaving 6 people dead
A Boeing B-17 and a Bell P-63 were involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport that left six people dead.
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
HUDSON | What Polis should do with our blue wave
The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn,...
The wilderness ‘therapy’ that teens say feels like abuse: ‘You are on guard at all times’
Programs purport to teach struggling teenagers to learn consequences, choice and accountability through powers of nature, with little scrutiny and oversight
