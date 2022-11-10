Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Adds Another Weekly NFL Honor

The Bills were the latest team to get lost in the Sauce this past Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Not one. Not Two.

Make that three Pepsi Rookie of the Week Awards this season for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

A Jet has now won the award in six-straight weeks, and Gardner is the first defensive rookie to win it three times this season—he earned the award in Week 5 (vs. Miami) and Week 7 (vs. Denver).

Gardner allowed just one reception, recording seven tackles and an interception in the Jets’ 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

Don't miss our full breakdown of Gardner's rookie campaign thus far .

