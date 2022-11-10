ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Adds Another Weekly NFL Honor

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bills were the latest team to get lost in the Sauce this past Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Not one. Not Two.

Make that three Pepsi Rookie of the Week Awards this season for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

A Jet has now won the award in six-straight weeks, and Gardner is the first defensive rookie to win it three times this season—he earned the award in Week 5 (vs. Miami) and Week 7 (vs. Denver).

Gardner allowed just one reception, recording seven tackles and an interception in the Jets’ 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

Don't miss our full breakdown of Gardner's rookie campaign thus far .

