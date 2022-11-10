Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Adds Another Weekly NFL Honor
The Bills were the latest team to get lost in the Sauce this past Sunday.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Not one. Not Two.
Make that three Pepsi Rookie of the Week Awards this season for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.
A Jet has now won the award in six-straight weeks, and Gardner is the first defensive rookie to win it three times this season—he earned the award in Week 5 (vs. Miami) and Week 7 (vs. Denver).
Gardner allowed just one reception, recording seven tackles and an interception in the Jets’ 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.
Don't miss our full breakdown of Gardner's rookie campaign thus far .
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Ben Bryant on Outside Criticism: 'I Have Pretty Thick Skin'
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Three Man Weave: UC Dominates Chaminade 98-55 in Season Opener
UC Target Isaiah Collier Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Notches Second NFL Interception
Stars of the Game: Who Shined Brightest in Bearcats Win Over Navy?
Final Huddle: UC Swallows Navy 20-10 at Nippert Stadium
Three Bold Predictions for UC Basketball in 2022-23
Watch: Tyler Scott Scorches Navy With Long TD
Report: Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12
Ivan Pace Jr. Named Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month
UC Football Holds Onto Top-25 Standing in ESPN Recruiting Rankings
UC Guard Dylan O'Quinn Discusses UCF Loss, Switching Positions, Navy Adjustments
Ivan Pace Jr. Named Semi-Finalist for Butkus, Bednarik Awards
Luke Fickell: Both QBs Know 'we Have Confidence in Them'
Mika Adams-Woods, Ody Oguama Discuss Final Prep Ahead of 2022-23 Season
UC's AAC Title Path Following 25-21 Loss to UCF
Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN
Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson
UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0