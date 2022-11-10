Read full article on original website
Melony Phillips
3d ago
Prayers, but you’re wrong for this lawsuit. You’re saying that the police acted wrecklessly and dangerously. Come on, really? You trying to exploit this child’s death is sad. His father acted wrecklessly and dangerously, so file your lawsuit against his estate. Oh, wait! He probably had nothing, right?
Reply(2)
10
GABRIEL TATE
3d ago
I’m waiting for the facts to come out. Did the cops know about the baby? Something tells me this guy should not have been on the streets anyway.
Reply
5
AP_000186.81411fdb69d445a3b2e21d157a004d2f.1445
2d ago
Y’all are wrong for the lawsuit! Why are you suing the punk that had this child in the car and ran from the police? Oh yeah, he’s dead! Well too bad! You have no right to sue!
Reply(1)
4
Comments / 8