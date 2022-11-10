ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Smoked salmon sold in Virginia Giant stores recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTYSt_0j6G74sE00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a voluntary recall of a type of smoked salmon due to possible listeria contamination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0eRH_0j6G74sE00

Seven Seas International USA recalled Giant Private Label Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon due to a potential for listeria contamination discovered by the Maryland Department of Health. The UPC for affected products is #68826715832 , and the lot code is R4132.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. It has also been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Is the American flag flown at half-staff on Veterans Day?

Consumers who purchased the product with Lot code R4132 are advised to immediately throw it away and stop using it, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

BRHD: Respiratory viruses spreading quickly throughout region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Health experts say influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are spreading rapidly. The Blue Ridge Health District says these respiratory viruses are spreading earlier than usual this season and many hospitals are already nearing capacity due to an increase in patients sick from respiratory illnesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

BOSTON - A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSET

VSP announced their new vehicle addition

(WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced their new vehicle addition. VSP said you can catch some of their "Motor Carrier Troopers" cruisin' through Virginia. This vehicle is a new 2022 Chevy Tahoe, according to VSP. "The Motor Carrier Unit is one of several specialty units within Virginia State...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC 29 News

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
VIRGINIA STATE
smartcitiesdive.com

Autonomous vehicle highway to open in Virginia

A recently overhauled stretch of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia will fully reopen by the end of the month, featuring three regular lanes, two managed lanes in each direction, and improved interchanges, said Nancy Smith, corporate affairs director at the consortium in charge of construction. The project is also the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy