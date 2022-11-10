Smoked salmon sold in Virginia Giant stores recalled due to possible listeria contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a voluntary recall of a type of smoked salmon due to possible listeria contamination.

Seven Seas International USA recalled Giant Private Label Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon due to a potential for listeria contamination discovered by the Maryland Department of Health. The UPC for affected products is #68826715832 , and the lot code is R4132.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. It has also been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who purchased the product with Lot code R4132 are advised to immediately throw it away and stop using it, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

