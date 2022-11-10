ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Wide Open Country

'Things a Man Oughta Know': The Story Behind Lainey Wilson's CMA-Nominated Hit

Lainey Wilson is one of the top rising artists in country music today. She leads the nominations at the upcoming CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with six nods, and her latest album Bell Bottom Country, was released released on Oct. 28. Wilson reached her current status of rising star after years of working her way up the ranks in Nashville, Tenn, and her hard work came to fruition when she released her 2020 single, "Things a Man Oughta Know."
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Inquisitr.com

Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
HAWAII STATE
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEXINGTON, KY
realitytitbit.com

Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?

Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
WASHINGTON STATE

