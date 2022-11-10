Read full article on original website
Related
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
'Things a Man Oughta Know': The Story Behind Lainey Wilson's CMA-Nominated Hit
Lainey Wilson is one of the top rising artists in country music today. She leads the nominations at the upcoming CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with six nods, and her latest album Bell Bottom Country, was released released on Oct. 28. Wilson reached her current status of rising star after years of working her way up the ranks in Nashville, Tenn, and her hard work came to fruition when she released her 2020 single, "Things a Man Oughta Know."
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
Lainey Wilson Brings ‘Heart Like a Truck’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ After CMA Awards [Watch]
Lainey Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) to perform her latest single, "Heart Like a Truck." The episode aired after the 2022 CMA Awards, which proved to be a big night for the Louisiana native. Wearing a monochromatic olive green ensemble with her signature bell-bottom...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress
Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer
The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
realitytitbit.com
Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?
Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
Comments / 0